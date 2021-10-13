Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Rakshanda Khan to be seen in different avatar: My role is polished with royal demeanor

Rakshanda Khan will be soon seen in a fictional television show. She will be playing the role of a royal person for the first time which is different from her other shows. The story of Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na revolves around the dream of an average girl who dreams to be swept off her feet by a knight in shining armour. The story showcases how her life changes when her dreams turn real.

Rakshanda Khan will be playing the role of Jaya Maa. She is the caretaker of the Royal Family of Ambikapur. While she came to the house as a governess for the royal family's kids, she soon became more like a sister to Devraj's father, Virendra Singh Rathore. After his and his wife's untimely death, Jaya Maa became the Matriarch of the Rathore Family and has been taking care of the entire family ever since. She is a glamorous woman with a royal demeanor who loves to dress up articulately and socialise.

Talking about the show and her role, Rakshanda Khan revealed, “I am very kicked about Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na as it is starkly different from any show that I’ve been a part of till date. In fact, we’ve seen shows having a fairy tale ending, but our show starts with a fairy tale love story and what follows afterwards makes up the rest of the narrative. It has interesting twists and turns, and I am actually excited about playing such a royal character for the very first time. I hope everyone will enjoy seeing me in this imperial avatar. My character of Jaya Maa is very polished with a royal demeanor and someone who upholds the traditions of the royal family while having a brilliant business-oriented mind too. She has a lot of layers to her too, so it will be challenging yet fun, and I hope everyone keeps showering their love on me and our show."

As per the story, Krisha is a simple, young girl of humble means, who moves into a magnificent palace against the picturesque landscape of the princely state of Ambikapur with hopes of beginning her very own fairy tale with the love of her life, Devraj (Avinesh Rekhi). He is the current heir of the royal family of Ambikapur. Unlike Krisha’s world, Devraj’s family still lives in the glory of the Rajwadas and are staunch believers of tradition. She strives to adapt to the various cultural nuances, and gain acceptance as Devraj's wife, but she faces resistance from Jaya Maa.



