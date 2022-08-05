Tere Vich Rab Disda OUT: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat paint the town red with their romance in the song

The most awaited romantic song of the season, Tere Vich Rab Disda, is finally out and we are hooked! The romantic chemistry between Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat is too adorable in the music video. It is the first collaboration of the former Bigg Boss couple. The duo met during the show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Their budding romance became the talk of the town and Raqesh also came in Bigg Boss 15 to support her. The beautiful bond is the whole essence of the romantic music video.

The music video ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’ shows both actors in completely new characters. Shamita Shetty looks absolutely gorgeous and charming as she played the role of a young girl and Raqesh Bapat has played the role of a rowdy Romeo, who would do anything and everything to make her fall in love with him. In the cute love story, Raqesh is seen trying different measures to get the love of Shamita Shetty, and finally after lots of efforts he steals her heart away.

See the song video here- CLICK

The video also offers glimpses of the singers of the beautiful song, Sachet and Parampara. The music is given by Meet Bros and the lyrics is by Manoj Muntashir. It is a romantic recreation of the song “Kivain Mukhre”.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been dating since Bigg Boss, but the rumours of their breakup were making rounds for past some time. Few days back, Raqesh Bapat revealed that he and Shamita Shetty are no longer together. Taking to his Instagram story, Raqesh wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support A This music video is dedicated to all of you".

Also read- Tere Vich Rab Disda Teaser: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat's romantic music video to release on August 5; Watch