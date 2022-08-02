Tere Vich Rab Disda Teaser: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat's romantic music video to release on August 5; Watch

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat formed one of the most adorable pairs in the Telly world. The met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other. The couple expressed their feelings for each other in the show itself. Their fans adorably addressed them as 'ShaRa' and adored their chemistry. Unfortunately, after dating for some time, the duo recently announced their break-up and have left their 'Shara' family heartbroken.

However, as promised earlier, they have treated their fans by delivering a romantic video together. Today, Shamita took to her Instagram handle and dropped a teaser of the upcoming music video titled 'Tere Vich Rab Disda'. Sharing this video, Shamita captioned, "We are coming to capture your hearts with love! #TereVichRabDisda releasing on 5th August. Stay tuned." Fans are going gaga to watch their favourite couple come together again. Shara fans have expressed their excitement in the comment section on Shamita's post.

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively shared an image of Shamita and Raqesh a few days ago. The photo shared was a glimpse of 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' song in which Raqesh was seen adorably kissing Shamita.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's career:

Raqesh was appreciated for his acting skills in several shows like Seven, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tu Aashiqui, and others. He has also worked in movies including Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Heroine, Gippi, and others. He was also seen in the Marathi movie, 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao' among others. Speaking of Shamita, the actress has been in the showbiz world for many years. She has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss.

