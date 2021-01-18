Teri Meri Ikk Jindri: Adhvik Mahajan, Amandeep Sidhu are thrilled about the show & open up on their characters

Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu will be seen romancing each other for the first time in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and the duo is quite excited about the show.

Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu are excited and over the moon these days for all the right reasons. After all, their new show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is all set to go on air this month. The duo will be seen playing the lead couple of Jogi and Mahi respectively and they are thrilled to be a part of the show. Interestingly, the show is said to be a love story of two completely opposite people with a different approach towards life. While the makers have unveiled the promo of Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, it has received a warm response so far. And as the countdown for the show’s premiere has begun, Adhvik and Amandeep shared their excitement about the show and got candid about their respective characters.

Amandeep, who will be playing the role of the female lead for the first time in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, is thrilled about the journey and felt that she will be the perfect fit for the role of Mahi. “I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better character than Mahi to essay as my first lead role. I knew that I was perfectly fit for the role of this spirited Punjabi girl and was really thrilled to begin exploring her journey. I love her zeal to contribute to the family for a better life and her deep sense of passion to achieve things matches mine. This particular characteristic of Mahi really helped me connect to her personally. The most exciting part was shooting in Amritsar and Patiala for the show,” she added.

On the other hand, Adhvik states that he can relate to his character of Jogi and is hopeful that the audience will love his performance in the show. He said, “Jogi as a character is very different from all the other roles that I have enacted. Of course, while there is a very colourful and peppy Punjabi side of him that I absolutely resonate with, there is also a very profound aspect to his personality that makes him different from the rest. He doesn’t dream or aspire big but manages to find utmost joy in the simplest of things which honestly, I find to be a very evolved trait in him. Viewers have really appreciated my earlier performances and characters and I am very sure that Jogi will find a place in their hearts as well.”

Interestingly, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri has been set in the backdrop of Amritsar. Speaking about the storyline, producer Prateek Sharma stated, “It is a love story of opposites where I believe the two lead characters are a very close reflection of today’s generation as they bring out the two most prevalent mindsets of the youth. While Mahi’s aspirations and sense of responsibility for her family will connect with most young women, Jogi brings forth a very unique philosophical flair and easygoing charm that is sure to make him a favourite amongst the audiences. While one likes to live in sukoon, the other likes to live in junoon. Our entire team has worked extremely hard to capture the authentic style and flavour of Amritsar in this adorable love story. We hope the viewers love and appreciate Mahi and Jogi’s journey.”

For the uninitiated, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri will be launching on January 28 on Zee TV.

