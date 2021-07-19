Teri Meri Ikk Jindri: Adhvik Mahajan has a narrow escape while performing a stunt on the sets

Adhvik Mahajan, Amandeep Sidhu are featured in the show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. The show is very popular among the masses.

The Zee TV show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri has been keeping the audience entertained from day one. The show's unique love story has helped them in gaining immense popularity. Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan are seen as the lead actors. The lead actress has left the viewers spellbound with her performance. Recently, the lead actor has a narrow escape while performing a stunt for the show. To note, he had suffered a major knee injury on the set while shooting for the scene.

Sharing his experience, Adhvik revealed, “We were shooting a scene in Film City, Goregaon where Jogi is trying to get back Mahi’s favourite car that was stolen by some racing goons. For this, he fakes an accident by bringing his wheelchair right in the middle of the road where the goons are driving Mahi’s car. We closed 2 to 3 wider shots and the sequence was captured perfectly. However, the last shot was such where Mahi comes and pushes Jogi’s wheelchair out of the way in an attempt to save him from the accident.”

“So, for this, a rope was tied to my wheelchair and that was to be pulled from the other end to showcase the above scene. It just so happened that while pulling the rope, the wheelchair skid and I fell on the road. Luckily because I have martial arts training, I managed to squeeze my head and shoulders inside to prevent myself from any possible head injury. I didn’t face a single scratch on my body, and I am just grateful to the entire team who came rushing to help me out,” he added.

In current track shows, Jogi is also trying to put up a brave face to help Mahi get back her favourite car that she used to drive before their wedding. However, will Jogi succeed in doing so?

