Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s Adhvik Mahajan saved from a major injury while performing stunt during shoot

The show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri has been garnering the attention of the audience from the beginning. The unique love story of two opposite personalities Mahi and Jogi has managed to keep the audience entertained. The main leads of the show are Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan, who have been getting massive love and support from the audience. In fact, Adhvik also has been putting full effort to bring out his version for the character on the show. He has also been performing stunts on his own.

The actor had suffered a knee injury some time back while performing a stunt on the show. Now he recently braved a risky stunt for the shoot where he managed to save himself from getting injured badly. The actor was luckily not harmed in the incident, and he resumed work.

Talking about his experience of the stunt he shared with Telly Chakkar, “We were actually shooting a scene in Film City, Goregaon where Jogi is trying to get back Mahi’s favorite car that was stolen by some racing goons. For this, he fakes an accident by bringing his wheelchair right in the middle of the road where the goons are driving Mahi’s car. We closed 2 to 3 wider shots and the sequence was captured perfectly. However, the last shot was such where Mahi comes and pushes Jogi’s wheelchair out of the way in an attempt to save him from the accident. So, for this, a rope was tied to my wheelchair and that was to be pulled from the other end to showcase the above scene. It just so happened that while pulling the rope, the wheelchair skid and I fell on the road. Luckily because I have martial arts training, I managed to squeeze my head and shoulders inside to prevent myself from any possible head injury. I didn’t face a single scratch on my body, and I am just grateful to the entire team who came rushing to help me out.”

The courage and dedication of Adhvik are surely appreciable and an inspiration for others. In the show as well, Jogi will put up a brave face to help Mahi to get back her favourite her car, which she drove before her marriage.

