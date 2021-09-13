Thank you for all the hatred: Sana Makbul pens a note after getting evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 11 has proven to be an enthralling ride for the fans. The contestants have gone through many tough tasks and equations in the show till now. The recent development, however, is that Sana Makbul got evicted from the show. Sana took to Twitter and penned a note after her eviction was aired. Sana wrote, “My decision to do this show , was totally worth it, Thank you all for the hatred ( if you have any against) The immense love you all have given me, your support means a lot i accept I speak less. But my words is value more love you all”.

Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh are rumored to be dating each other. The two of them were recently spotted by the members of the paparazzi after dinner. A video went viral on the social media platforms, where a videographer asked Vishal when he is planning to get married, Vishal’s reply left netizens wondering if the actor has officially confirmed his relationship with Sana. Shaadi kab ho rahi hai (when are you getting married)?,” he asked to which Vishal smiled and replied, “Shaadi thodi hogi? Nikaah hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar (It will be a ‘nikaah’, look at the girl).” The answer left Sana amazed. When another photographer asked, “Yeh kab hua? (when did this happen?)”, Sana loudly said, “Even I am not aware of this.”

In an earlier chat with Times Now Digital, Sana spoke about facing rejections after the dog bite on her face. She said, “Rejections I have got because of my looks. A lot of rejections. Whether it was for ads, films, a lot of (them). People have said Sana, ye kya hogaya? Arey, ye kya hogaya (Sana, What happened?). Having said that, I was like okay cool. It is okay abhi hogaya (it's over), what can I do? More than anything if you accept how you are, nobody can beat that."

