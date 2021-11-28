Thanks to Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala makes an unplanned appearance on Bigg Boss – Inside Scoop

Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up to launch Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan in Tadap, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on December 3. On Friday, the team shot for a special episode on Bigg Boss with Salman Khan and it was full of surprises for producer, Sajid. According to a source, the plan was to have Suniel with Ahan and leading lady, Tara Sutaria on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

“Sajid too had accompanied his team on the set and was planning to leave once the episode begins. Prior to the shoot, Salman was chatting back stage with the entire gang when he realized that Sajid isn’t a part of the episode. That’s when he decided to force his friend, whom he addresses as Grandson, to accompany the Tadap team on episode. Sajid never saw this come his way and was not even dressed up for the occasion. Finally, he was dragged by Salman on the stage and it turned out to be an impromptu appearance with the duo sharing ample of laughs on the stage,” a source told us.

This was Sajid’s first ever visit on Bigg Boss in the last 12 years, since Salman took over as the host. “If one looks at the episode, everyone is in western outfits with Sajid donning a t-shirt with causal chappals. And this is the backstory behind his visit to the show,” the source added. Interestingly, Salman and Sajid have had ample of meetings over the last few months as they are all gearing up to take their production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on floors next year.

It’s directed by Farhad Samji and is said to be a comic caper with drama, action and social elements. Meanwhile, Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria and is the official remake of Telugu hit, RX 100. It’s gearing up for a theatrical opening this week and the music by Pritam has already found appreciation from the audience. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

