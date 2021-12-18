Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actress Jaya Bhattacharya opens up on her career struggles and rumours of false bankruptcy

Jaya Bhattacharya is a known name in the television industry and she has been part of the industry for more than 20 years. The actress is presently seen in the role of Veena Devi Singhania for the show Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. She recently in an interview with ETimes TV talked about situations she had to face due to rumours of her bankruptcy. She also shared about her love for animals.

Talking about her simple looks, she shared, “I have not been a politically correct person or have never been conscious about my looks. In fact, I don’t even wear makeup in my daily life. I don’t even use cosmetics to enhance my beauty.”

Addressing her bankruptcy rumours, she said, “After that news went viral I was so scared of even looking at my WhatsApp because random people were messaging me asking if I need money they can help. There were also people who told me if I didn't need money, I could meet them in person. I was scared. I made a standard message that I have money and I’ve not gone bankrupt. I actually had money which I had made from Thapki season 1. I was in fact saving money to buy my own shelter for stray animals.”

Jaya also shared that she had consciously made a decision to not have kids because she was working. She said she was the only child of her parents and wanted to take care of them. She was working day and night and even adopted a young boy who was abandoned by his mother on the road.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bhattacharya on Thapki Pyar Ki 2, earlier false bankruptcy reports & becoming an energy healer