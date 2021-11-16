Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Vidrohi to Aggar Tum Na Hote: Which show do you like the most? VOTE

As the government has eased down the lockdown situations, many television shows and their shooting has been started, and with the announcement of the new show too. Well, in a couple of months, many shows were released, and most were renewed for the second season. To name a few—Sasural Simar Ka 2, Balika Vadhu 2, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and many more. Some impressed the audience but some failed in leaving a mark. However, this is part of the showbiz industry. Apart from this, some new shows were also released.

In October and November, a total of five shows was released. Right from Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Vidrohi, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na to Aggar Tum Na Hote were released. The show Vidrohi premiered on 11 October 2021 on Star Plus. Produced by Gatha Productions, it stars Sharad Malhotra, Hemal Dev, and Sulagna Panigrahi. The show is based on the times of the pre-independence British Era and explores the life-journey of Odia freedom fighter Bakshi Jagabandhu.

The show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na's story is about the dream of an average girl who wants to be swept off her feet by her prince charming. The story showcases how her life changes when her dreams turn into reality. Aggar Tum Na Hote is about a dedicated nurse who embarks on a challenging journey of treating a charming but mentally unstable Aditya and discovers an unimagined connection she shares with him.

