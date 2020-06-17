Thapki Pyaar Ki actor loses battle to COVID 19; Jaya lashes 'can we get correct doctor for correct diagnosis'

Jaya Bhattacharya shared a picture with him and spoke about the sheer ignorance that took place in the actor's case.

The coronavirus pandemic has left everyone globally worried. While the cases around the country are only rising by the day, another person, an actor who played a character artist in the show Thapki Pyaar Ki lost his life recently. He contracted coronavirus while he was admitted to a hospital. He was already suffering from other illnesses for the past two years. Jaya Bhattacharya shared a picture with him to lash out for sheer ignorance.

She said, "The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more." She added, “I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like sh*t right now.”

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Jaya Bhattacharya gets her head shaved during lockdown for THIS reason

Meanwhile, Jaya Bhattacharya had shaved her head during the lockdown. She made the revelation on social media as she went bald on the camera. While her decision left everyone amazed, she revealed that the reason to shave her head was so that she can help the animals freely. Talking about the same, Jaya revealed that she wanted to do it for ages, however, she never had enough motivation to do so. “This helps me work more freely & better,” she added.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×