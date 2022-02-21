Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Ankit Bathla's nightmare at airport, airlines company misplaces his luggage

Ankita Bathla has been part of numerous TV shows. He was last seen in Thapki Pyaar Ki, Naagin 4, and Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. The actor recently shared with Etimes TV, about a nightmare he faced while travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru. The incident happened when he was recently traveling after winding up his shoot in Delhi and wanted to visit a few temples.

Ankita Bathla had planned to travel to Bangalore and visit a few temples. However, his trip turned in to a nightmare.Talking about his mishappening, Ankita shared, "I was travelling from Delhi to Bangalore for a spiritual reasons. After reaching Bangalore, I kept waiting at the belt for what seemed like forever and then I contacted the airport staff of Vistara Airlines they said the luggage is in Delhi and it had been held back because they saw a power bank in the luggage. I was stunned because there was no power bank. I blatantly denied that there was no power bank as I had put in."

Ankit was losing his patience as it was taking forever for the airlines company to respond to his ordeal, he said, "I was a little furious by that time as I had been waiting endlessly. After repeated follow ups, I got my luggage finally but it was a nightmare of sorts to be following up incessantly. I was stranded without any clothes when a trip I was making was already very time limited.”

Ankit has been part of numerous shows including Bhagonwali-Baante Apni Taqdeer, Mata Ki Chowki, Hamari Saass Leela, Beta Hi Chahiye, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Thapki Pyar Ki, Laal Ishq, Naagin 4, etc.



Also read- Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki: Ankit Bathla to play a double role as Siddhanth and Vedant