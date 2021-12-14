Thapki Pyaar Ki Season 2's Samaksh Sudi on replacing Preetesh Manas: ‘I take that as a motivational factor’

Thapki Pyaar Ki was one of the most popular shows on the television industry. The lead actor and actress were appreciated for their acting chops and fabulous chemistry. The show is back with season 2 on popular demand and is liked by the audience. The show has already developed a grand fan following. The lead role of Sagar is presently played by the actor Preetesh Manas. But he will be soon replaced by Samaksh Sudi.

Samaksh Sudi was appreciated by the viewers for his negative character of Jai Singh in the show ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’. He is now all set to replace Preetesh Manas in the hit show ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki Season 2’.

Talking about the replacement, Samaksh told Pinkvilla team, “This is the first time I’m replacing someone. And i guess that hasn’t changed my mind set. I’ll be portraying that character to best of my abilities. I guess when you replace someone, you already have an idea that people believe in your craft and i take that as a motivational factor.”

He further added “I hope people will give the same love to Sagar as they gave to Jai Singh. This is my second project with Shoonya Square Productions and I’m really thankful to my producer for believing in me and offering me this new character. It feels amazing, when the person who gave me my first big break wants to work with me again.”

Samaksh will be the new Sagar in the show. As per the latest track, Sagar is trying to flirt with other girls on a dating app and somehow that will affect Jigyasa (lead of the show) in future. As the girl, he will date is somehow connected to Jigyasa.



