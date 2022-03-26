Thapki Pyar Ki 2 to go end soon; Aakash Ahuja says ‘I am happy that audience loved my work’

The television show, Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has a huge fan following. Like the first season of the show, the second one also received the love of the audience. But apparently, due to low TRP, the show will be going off-air soon. Aakash Ahuja, who plays the lead in the show, shared his thoughts with ETimes, regarding the show wrapping up.

Aakash said, “There is an end to every journey. Thapki Pyar Ki 2's journey has also ended and it will soon go off the air. I have no regrets or complaints against anyone, I believe that we worked hard to make a good show. As an actor, I am happy that the audience loved my work and appreciated me. Endings are always painful and no one can deny that. So, I have also accepted the fact.”

Thapki Pyar Ki premiered its second season on October 4, 2021. The show will be going off-air in the first week of April.

Talking about disappointments he has to face as an actor, he said that these things happen in the industry. Also, the story in the show is reaching a logical conclusion and they are properly concluding the show. He added that it isn't going off-air abruptly, and he wanted to make it a happy ending because every new beginning happens after something ends.

When asked about his plans ahead, Aakash said, "My focus is to do good work, either in films or on television. I was approached for a few projects, but at that time, I was committed to this show. But now as the show is ending, I can consider those opportunities. I am looking forward to a script that entices me as an actor. I don't have a particular agenda, I just focus on a good script."



