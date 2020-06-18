  1. Home
Thapki Pyar Ki actress Jaya Bhattacharya rubbishes her death rumours; Says ‘I am alive and kicking’

There have been reports that Jaya Bhattacharya has passed away after contracting COVID 19.
Rumours are a part and parcel of the life of a celebrity in the showbiz world. While rumours about link ups and rivalry are a common thing in the glamour world, there are times when a celebrity falls prey to a death hoax. And this is exactly what happened with television actress Jaya Bhattacharya. There were reports that Thapki Pyar Ki actress has passed away due to COVID 19 and her rumoured death as another loss to the showbiz industry. Undoubtedly, the reports Jaya’s demise came as a grave shock to everyone.

However, the senior actress has rubbished the reports of her death and claimed that she is alive and doing pretty well. Sharing a pic of her death hoax, Jaya wrote, “Ha Ha Ha Ha. I am alive and kicking. Please guy before putting up a post can you cross check. Damn....” followed by laughing face emoticons. Meanwhile, television actress Aneri Vajani, who is recently seen in Pavitra Bhagya, was also surprised with the death hoax and even commented, “Oh God” on Jaya’s post.

Check out Jaya Bhattacharya’s reaction to her death hoax:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the other hand, a character artist from the team of Thapki Pyar Ki has succumbed to COVID 19. Sharing the unfortunate news, Jaya had shared a post and wrote, “He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in the hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona.”

Also Read: Thapki Pyaar Ki team member loses battle to COVID 19; Jaya lashes 'can we get correct doctor for diagnosis'

