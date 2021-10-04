Thapki Pyar Ki season 2 Ep 1 Review: Jigyasa Singh starrer is an emotional ride about not giving up on dreams

Show name: Thapki Pyar Ki season 2

Cast: Jigyasa Singh, Aakash Ahuja and Jaya Bhattacharya

Life is one unpredictable game and while it throws different challenges at us, what matters is not giving up on life and dreams irrespective of the obstacles. And this is exactly what the theme of Thapki Pyar Ki season 2. Starring Jigyasa Singh, Aakash Ahuja and Jaya Bhattacharya in the lead, the family went on air today post the stupendous hit of the first season and the show has come with an impressive storyline and a promising star cast.

The first episode began with the introduction of Thapki (played by Jigyasa) who is keen to become a renowned singer. However, her stammering often shatters her confidence. She dreams of becoming like her favourite singer Veena Singhania (played by Jaya) who happens to be a renowned singer with a legacy. On the other hand, Veena’s son Purab (played by Aakash) owns a massive music company and is keen to create new music along with creating a remix of his mother’s iconic numbers. However, Veena isn’t much pleased with the idea of remixing her numbers and that too by an amateur singer and is looking for the right ‘uttaradhikari’ for her position. Although Thapki faces a lot of motivation, be it the society, her relatives and others, she has her happy circle too in her mother, uncle and brother, who encourage her to achieve her dreams and make it big in the singing field.

Interestingly, Thapki Pyar Ki season 2 happens to be the perfect emotional ride which is all about believing in oneself and not giving up on their dreams. Speaking about the performances, Jigyasa Singh, who was last seen in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has once again won hearts with her performance reprising the role of Thapki. On the other hand, while Jaya was a treat to watch in the show, Aakash, who is the new addition to the show, has managed to leave a mark with his swag. Overall, Thapki Pyar Ki season 2 seems to be coming up with an interesting and emotional storyline and some promising talents which can surely be a treat for the audience who love family dramas.

