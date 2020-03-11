Thappad actor Siddhant Karnick gets divorced from Meghna Gupta; Says ‘I was missing the peace of mind’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Siddhant Karnick, who recently got divorced from Meghna Gupta, opens up on his failed marriage and reveals what went wrong between them.

Siddhant Karnick, who was recently seen in ’s Thappad, has been making the headlines for his personal life at the moment. The television actor has got divorced from wife Meghna Gupta a couple of days ago after living separately for a while. To note, Siddhant and Meghna had tied the knot in August 2016, while the reports of trouble in their paradise surfaced last year. While their divorce came as a shock to their fans, Sidhhant stated, “We realised that we had more peace of mind when we were not together.”

During his recent conversation with Times of India, the actor spoke about what went wrong in their relationship and emphasised that while no marriage is perfect, they just ran out of patience and was missing the peace of mind. “In any relationship, peace of mind is of paramount importance. It’s like you pinch yourself on your arm and keep that pressed… after some time, you get used to it and live with it. Then suddenly, when you separate and that pinch goes away, you feel, ‘Oh, my God! I was missing this peace of mind’. That’s the best way I can summarise my marriage,” Siddhant was quoted saying.

He further explained that they tried their best to save the relationship which included going for therapy and even living separately for a while. But every effort went in vain. Although, he did emphasise that they did have a good equation. “But I guess, there was so much more that we were both looking for. That’s when we decided to go our separate ways. I have realised that two good people might not make for a great marriage,” he added.

Siddhant also asserted that while divorce didn’t turn ugly for them, the support of their respective families also made things easier for them. As of the now, the Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actor is busy introspecting himself and admits to being in a relationship with himself. He concluded, “I am in a relationship with myself now and I am having a good time. It’s important to know yourself and get back in a relationship with yourself first.”

