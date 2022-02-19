‘There are no wedding jitters, just too happy’: Bride-to-be Afsana Khan shares about her D-day

Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan’s happiness is over the moon as she will be getting married to the love of her life today. The Titliyaan singer will be getting married to her fiancée Saajz. Before the wedding preparation started, she was pampering herself. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared her excitement for her grand wedding.

Afsana Khan shared, “There is so much excitement but at the same time so much work. I’m not able to relax even during my spa. There are no wedding jitters. And I’m not scared. Just too happy. Bas Khushi ka thikana nahi hain.”

The wedding is taking place in Punjab; however, Khan has not delved into the details of the functions. “I won’t reveal much, I want everyone to witness the madness we create. It’s going to be so much fun. You will see me as a bride for the first time and I’m extremely excited about it,” she said.

She shared that she is flooded with gifts from her fans, including perfume, lehengas, etc. She said that she won’t disappoint anyone and wear everything.

For her wedding and reception, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant revealed that her close friend and popular celebrities like Zareen Khan, Salim-Sulaiman, B Praak, Jaani and Vivek Oberoi are expected to make an appearance. The couple is throwing another reception on February 22 for their relatives and family members.

Talking about her honeymoon, she says, “We don’t have time for a honeymoon. My tours are booked, and I’m busy. Just 10 days post the wedding I have my shows in Delhi and Dubai. So sab ikattha ho jayega - show and honeymoon dono.”



