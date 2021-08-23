Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani 1st Episode Review: Ishita Dutta’s family drama is an emotional roller coaster

Show name: Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani

Cast: Ishita Dutta, Harshad Arora

Indian television is known for its family dramas which have managed to win millions of hearts. And now another show is set to join the list. We are talking are Colors new show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani starring Ishita Dutta and Harshad Arora in the lead. Set in the backdrop of a Bengali family, Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani is an emotional family drama that comes with an interesting storyline and marks Ishita’s first collaboration with Harshad.

The show begins with the introduction of Kajol (played by Ishita) who happens to be the perfect daughter as projected in a typical Bollywood film. She is the one who looks after everyone, is having everyone’s back and is the apple of everyone’s eyes. A perfect daughter, a perfect sister, a perfect niece and a soon to be perfect bahu is how one can describe Kajol. And while the entire Mukherjee family loves Kajol, her birthday is no less than a celebration for them and everyone is making sure to make it special for her. After all, it is her last birthday with them.

Yes! Kajol is all set to marry her beau Arjun Chatterjee (played by Harshad) who hails from an affluent family. While it appears to be a perfect fairy tale love story of a simple girl and her prince charming, there is much more to it than the eyes can see. As the Mukherjee family is looking forward to Kajol’s wedding, her life is set to take an unexpected turn.

Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani is an emotional roller coaster ride that has come with a perfect blend of emotions, drama, love, etc. While Ishita and Harshad’s chemistry came as a breath of fresh air for the audience, the Bengali essence of the show was also a treat for the viewers. Although the storyline of Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani appears to be familiar, it does manage to strike the right chord with the hearts. Besides, Ishita also manages to leave a mark with her stint as a perfect daughter. While the first episode of the show will make you nostalgic about a typical Bollywood family drama by Barjatyas, it will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the coming days.

