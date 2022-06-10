Thodi Si Nawazishein Song OUT: Anita Hassanandani-Gautam Rode collaborate for a romantic music track; Watch

Actress Anita Hassanandani started her career with the television show 'Idhar Udhar Season 2'. Anita was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's famous supernatural show 'Naagin 3' and essayed the character of Vishakha. Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy embraced parenthood in February 2021. Ever since then, the couple’s social media platform has been flooded with cute pictures of their munchkin Aaravv. Anita and Rohit also created an Instagram profile of their son and the page has already garnered about 132k followers. Anita has been missing from the screens for quite a long time now, but the actress is all set to make a comeback.

Now, Anita has collaborated with popular television actor Gautam Rode for a music video titled 'Thodi Si Nawazishein'. Singer Anuradha Juju, who has given her melodious voice to this album, shared a glimpse of the song on her Instagram handle. Sharing a video, Anuradha captioned, "Our new song #ThodiSiNawazishein is finallyyy out! It's all about the joy of togetherness. Check it out on Anuradha Juju YouTube Channel and show us some love. Link in bio Also, drop a comment and tag the person you want to dedicate this song to".

Anita has returned to the screens after a long break and seems very excited about her new song. On, 9th June, Anita shared the teaser of this song on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Aaravv is the best thing that’s happened to me!!! As a mother after Aaravv, I only want to do work that satisfies my soul and is worth being away from him for that many long hours. When I heard this beautiful track it all just felt right. Beautiful voice soulful meaningful lyrics. Here’s a little teaser …hope you all enjoy it as much as I did The song will be out tomrw, can’t wait for you all to see it. After being a mother and taking a break it’s not that easy to find your footing with the right kind of work in the industry to finding work that’s worth it!".

About Thodi Si Nawazishein:

Thodi Si Nawazishein is sung by Anuradha Juju and produced by Juju Productions. The music is given by Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, and the lyrics are written by Shraddha Pandit.

