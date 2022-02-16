Throwback: When Bappi Lahiri had a lot of fun with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 sets

It is a very sad day for the country as we lost yet another legend within 10 days of passing away of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. Legendary music composer and the person who brought disco in India, Bappi Lahiri, passed away on Tuesday night. He was 69 years old and died due to his complex health conditions. As we remember the veteran music composer, we came across the last on-screen appearance of Bappi Lahiri, which was at Bigg Boss 15.

The show Bigg Boss 15 , which was hosted by Salman Khan, was graced by Bappi Lahiri and his grandson on the weekend episode. In the episode, Bappi Lahiri was seen having a great time with Salman Khan. Salman Khan and contestants of the show were seen dancing on his superhit song ‘Disco Dancer’ as they celebrated his 50 years in the entertainment industry. Singer Afsana Khan also shared that she was inspired by him for wearing lots of gold. See video here- Bappi Lahiri's demise has shocked the nation and left everyone in grief. His doctor has issued a statement regarding the cause of his demise. In a conversation with ANI, Dr Deepak Namjoshi said, "Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea & recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well & was discharged home on Feb 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated & he was brought back to Criticare hospital in a critical state & succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year."



