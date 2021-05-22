Throwback: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS her weight loss secret; Believes it’s all about a good diet

Shehnaaz Gill spill beans on her weight loss regime and her tips can be quite useful. Here’s what she has to say.

Shehnaaz Gill has been the talk of the town ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss 13. The diva might not have won the popular reality show but she did end up becoming an overnight star. While her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was in media glare constantly, Shehnaaz also went on to make heads turn with her physical transformation lately. The actress, who is also called as Punjab’s , has went on to shed oodles of weight post Bigg Boss 13 and her new avatar is winning hearts.

Needless to say, everyone has been keen to know how the actress has lost weight. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback video of Shehnaaz with Sidharth from their Instagram Live wherein she did spill beans about her weight loss regime and stated that it all about a good diet. She stated that her diet includes apple cider vinegar as the first thing in the morning while her day includes 2 roti and yellow daal and a cup of tea in the evening. The diva is also overwhelmed with the love coming her way and never misses a chance to express her gratitude towards them.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s chemistry continues to win hearts and while they were seen in a couple of songs together, fans want them to be a part of a movie soon as well. While, the diva was given this suggestion during an Instagram live session, she stated, “Kisi director ko lagega toh krega woh movie. (If any director feels like working with us, then will do a movie)”.

