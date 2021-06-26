Throwback: Did you know Hina Khan participated in Indian Idol season 4?

We all know about the acting talent of Hina Khan but very few people know that she is a very good singer and had once participated in Indian Idol 4.

The actress and style diva, is one of the most popular actresses in the telly industry. The actress is very popular for her impeccable fashion sense and remarkable acting skill. She wooed the hearts of the audience with her role of Akshara in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was paired with the actor in the show and their chemistry was highly appreciated by their fans. The actress played the role for 8 years, after which she entered the show Bigg Boss 13, which completely transformed her image in the audience.

Needless to say, Hina’s acting prowess has garnered her a lot of appreciation. Besides acting, the actress also has a very melodious voice and she loves to sing. In fact, she often gives a glimpse of her singing talent with her videos on social media. But did you know the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had also participated in Indian Idol 4 before making it big with the family drama? Hina made this revelation during her stay in Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress stated she had reached the top 30 in Delhi during the auditions.

Recalling those days, Hina said that she and some of her friends had gone for the audition of a singing contest in a mall. She also mentioned that Rahul Vaidya was the special guest on the show and he had selected her as the winner. Hina further asserted that she was very excited to get the prize from him in the competition. Interestingly, Rahul was seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 14 wherein Hina had appeared as a toofani senior in the same season.

Credits :Bollywood Life

