Throwback: Did you know Nakuul Mehta's singer wife Jankee Parekh once auditioned for Indian Idol?

Television superstar Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are TV's one of the most adored real-life couples. The lovebirds who are supremely talented apart from being exceptionally good-looking, excel in their respective professions. Nakuul is a fine actor in the TV world while Jankee is a professional singer and has quite many hit music videos to her accolades.

We recently came across an old video wherein Jankee was seen auditioning for the superhit singing reality show, Indian Idol season 4. This video seems to be from the time when Jankee was pursuing her career as a journalist. Yes! In the video, while talking to Jankee, Anu Malik who was judging the round was heard referring to her as a journalist. The pretty girl who is blessed with a terrific voice was heard singing “Mayya Mayya” from the movie Guru.

Judges Anu Malik and Sonali Bendre seemed mighty impressed with her while Alka Yagnik wasn't much impressed. But Anu Malik told Jankee that he sees all the qualities of an Indian Idol in her. Jankee was then promoted to the next round of auditions.

See video here-

Over the decades, what seems to have not changed about the now new mommy is her gorgeousness and fine voice quality. Also, if old reports are to be believed, Nakuul and Jankee who reportedly fell in love during school times were going strong for a lot many years. So, it could be pretty much possible that when Jankee auditioned for Indian Idol, she was still dating Nakuul. We tried contacting Jankee but she remained unavailable for comment.

The pretty lady is now happily married to Nakuul, her childhood sweetheart, and recently embraced motherhood. Jankee is a hands-on mother to her baby Sufi and continues to nurture her love for music. Talking about Nakuul, the actor is currently seen in the reprise version of 2010's superhit show Bade Achche Lagte Hain. He essays the role of Ram, originally played by actor Ram Kapoor in the 2010 version of the show.



