Throwback: Did you know Rajesh Khanna graced Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhalia's wedding? See Pic

Dipika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita in Ramayan, had a special guest from Bollywood to attend her wedding, and it was none other than superstar Rajesh Khanna. Take a look.

The return of Ramayan on TV amidst the Coronavirus outbreak has gained immense popularity. Fans are showering the epic mythological drama with immense love. However, it has also created a curiosity about the actors' personal life. From Ram to Sita to Ravan, the actors have taken to social media to interact with their fans and share their fond memories from the golden era. Since the show began its re-run, multiple throwback pictures of the cast and the actors have been circulating on the internet.

Speaking of this, another old picture from Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita's life has caught everyone's attention. Well, the actress' wedding picture has been creating the buzz, but there's something special about it. And it is none other than the presence of a Bollywood star's presence. Well, we're talking about Rajesh Khanna. Yes, the veteran actor graced Dipika's wedding back in the day. And now, this 'blast from the past' photo has been grabbing eyeballs and has spread like wildfire over various social platforms.

Dipika got tied the knot with Gujarat-based businessman Hemant Topiwala, after her success in the entertainment industry. Their traditional wedding ceremony was attended by yesteryear actor Rajesh Khanna. The veteran's photo with the newly married couple on the stage has taken many by surprise. The actor is seen donning a white shirt as he poses for a click with Dipika and her husband.

Take a look at the picture here:

For those who don't know, Dipika has worked with Rajesh Khanna in three films. She was a part of popular movies like Rupaye Dus Karod, Ghar Ka Chiraag, and Khudai. Well, this is surely a major throwback picture, and is already making is nostalgic. It truly proves 'Old is gold.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

