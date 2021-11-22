THROWBACK: Did you know Shamita Shetty once left Bigg Boss house for Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra's wedding?

Shamita Shetty is presently one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. This is not the first time the actress has become a contestant of the show. She was also a contestant of the show in its season 3. The actress has walked out of the show, due to personal reasons as her sister was getting married in the same year. The actress had gone out of the house voluntarily.

In the particular episode it was seen that Shilpa Shetty came to the show to announce her wedding. This leaves Shamita and all the housemates surprised. Later Shamita was seen in dilemma about leaving the show to attend her sister’s wedding. Finally, the beautiful diva had decided to walk out of the house to be with her sister for her special day.

"I am just so excited about Shilpa's wedding," said the younger sibling. "Family comes first for me, so I couldn't help but come out of the show to be with her." Shamita had missed out on Shilpa's engagement the previous month as she was already in the house. But the news was given when the model entered the Bigg Boss house and told her of the occasion. Shamita could not wait to get voted off and instead walked out to attend big sister's wedding.

Shilpa Shetty had got married to businessman Raj Kundra on 22nd November. Raj Kundra has decided to ride a chariot to Shilpa's wedding venue in Khandala, instead of traditional mare. Shilpa Shetty, who had been shooting in Hyderabad for her Indo-Chinese production 'Desire' was seen wearing a Tarun Tahiliani bridal attire for the wedding.



