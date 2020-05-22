Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani was part of Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar?

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah did a cameo on Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan’s 2008 release Jodhaa Akbar.

Disha Vakani is one of the television actresses who doesn’t need any introduction. She has been a household name now courtesy her much loved work in SAB TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The diva was seen as Daya Jethalal Gada and her unusual style and chemistry with co-star Dilip Joshi caught everyone’s attention. Besides we can’t forget her famous dialogue ‘Hey Raam! Mataji’. In fact, after she left the show for a maternity break in 2017, the fans were heartbroken and have been yearning for her comeback.

And while the audience is still missing Disha’s presence on the small screen, did you know that she also made an appearance on the silver screen before tasting success with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? This happened in and Aishwarya Rai starrer Jodhaa Akbar. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial featured Disha Vakani in a supporting role Madhavi and was seen as Jodhaa aka Aishwarya’s aide who had accompanied her to the Mughal kingdom post the latter’s wedding with Emperor Akbar aka Hrithik. To recall, Madhavi was Jodhaa’s secret keeper and always had her back.

Meanwhile, Disha is enjoying her time with daughter Stuti Padia. Interestingly, ever since the actress had been on the maternity leave, there have been speculations about her much awaited return on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A lot was said and written about her return on the show and it was reported that the makers and Disha are not able to come on the same page over the latter’s contract which has delayed her return on TMKOC. However, the actress did make a cameo in the show last year.

