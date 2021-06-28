Throwback: Did you know Will Smith sang THIS Aamir Khan song in Indian Idol season 2; Watch VIDEO

Will Smith appeared as a guest on Indian Idol season 2 and sang a Hindi song from the ’90s. Scroll further to watch the video:

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality show in the country. The show has been garnering an immense number of eyeballs from the viewers for over a decade and a half now. Indian Idol is currently in its 12th season with judges including Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya amongst others. Since the beginning of the show, many stars have made appearances in order to promote their film or celebrate their legacy. One of the most special guest stars who appeared on season 2 of Indian Idol was Hollywood superstar Will Smith. A lesser-known fact is that before becoming an actor, Will was a popular rapper and singer.

He appeared in the second season and brilliantly sang the song ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ song from the mighty popular film ‘Ghulam’ also co-starring Rani Mukherjee. Will took a seat amongst the contestants and started to repeat lines after them. He surprised everyone including the host at the time, Mini Mathur, with his clear Hindi diction of the song despite it being his first visit to India. The actor also took some time to give a pep talk to the contestants. At one point in the show, the highly energetic ‘Hancock’ star stood up on the couch and shouted at the top of his voice displaying his enthusiasm, and ended up startling Mini, who was sitting right next to him.

Click here to see the video:

On the work front, Will was last seen in the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise called ‘Bad Boys for Life’. One of his upcoming films includes ‘King Richard’, where he is portraying the real-life character of Richard Williams. He was the father and coach to prolific tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

