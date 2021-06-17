Throwback: Dilip Joshi’s shocking reaction to rumours of owning a bungalow with swimming pool

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s current plot is entertaining the audience a lot. Jethalal has successfully saved Popatlal life.

Dilip Joshi is more popular as Jethalal of the longest sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has made him very much popular and his performance has always been hailed by the fans. Currently, he is one of the highest-paid actors in the telly world. But with popular actors rumours also come hand in hand. People spread wrong information about them. And similar happened with the actor. Among the several rumours, one was he owns a lavish bungalow with a swimming pool.

However, this rumour left the actor in shock. He had cleared the air on this and said that it is fake news. “Even my friends believed in such media reports. They were asking him to show the bungalow and I said them I don’t have,” he added. As reported the actor’s net worth is around Rs 40 crore. The actor is a very simple man and does not like to show off. He is very different from his on-screen character. He likes to maintain a private life.

To note, the actor had been part of many other shows too-- Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. He had done films too.

Coming to the serial, the current track shows that finally Popatlal’s sting operation Kala Kauwa has successfully ended. The head of the black-marketing gang gets caught. Inspector Chalu Pandey and Jethalal had laid a trap to arrest them and the goons fell in that trap. The interesting plot is keeping the audience hooked.

Also Read: Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi once became jealous of his co star Disha Vakani?

Credits :Republic World

Share your comment ×