THROWBACK: Nikhil Chinapa misses his VJ gang; Shares a Pic featuring Anusha Dandekar, Sophie Choudhry & others

Nikhil Chinapa is seen as a part of a spin off reality dating series of Splitsvilla. He also came as a guest host on Splitsvilla.

Nikhil Chinapa has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures recently. It looks like he is missing the old days badly and also his friends. He had also shared a picture with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Both had co-hosted two seasons of the reality show India’s Got Talent two decades ago. The actor had made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. And today once again he has taken a trip down a memory lane and shared a throwback picture on Instagram from VJ days.

Taking to his official handle, he wrote, “#TBT!! Some of @mtvindia’s VJs from the second and third era of MTV's sVJ-hunt. I don’t know which year this was but I know it’s been well over a decade since I’ve pulled a face like that!!” In the picture, we can spot him, Sophie Choudry, Anusha Dandekar, Vivan Bhathena, and Ramona Arena. All are looking young as they were just starting their career. Today, all have come a long way in their career but this picture will make you nostalgic.

Fans have also dropped comments and mentioned that they are the best. One of the fans wrote, “MTV of my childhood in one picture, just a couple more faces and that would sum up MTV India for me.”

He had also shared a picture with Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Raftar. They were together during Roadies hosting days. He captioned it as ‘#TBT to 2018. I miss these guys!! This was in Bhalukpong during our #RoadiesXtreme journey. What was your favourite moment from that season?’

Credits :Nikhil Chinana Instagram

