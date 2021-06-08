Throwback: Raghu Ram says ‘don’t like people being rude’ to Anu Malik during Indian Idol audition; Watch

Roadies judge Raghu Ram once auditioned for Indian Idol and in a recently resurfaced video, his altercation with music composer Anu Malik did not go down so well. Scroll further to watch.

A famous television personality, known for being a judge on Roadies, Raghu Ram, once auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol in 2003 and got rejected by the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, and Farah Khan. During his audition, he had an altercation with Anu Malik where he mentioned that “I don’t like people being rude to me.” In a video, Raghu can be seen stretching after standing in front of the judges and said, “I need to do this before I sing. Some people do alaap and all.” Farah did not like his method of preparation and told him- “You have already wasted 30 seconds” as each contestant was allotted two minutes to impress the judges.

Raghu sang a popular old Hindi song in front of the unimpressed judges and Sonu said, “Bahut Kharab gaaya. Yeh best hai kya aapka jo gaana chuna hai apne (You have sung very badly. Is this the best choice of song you could make)?" Raghu tries to justify his singing but the judges dismiss it. Anu Malik told Raghu, "Mere kehne ka matlab yeh hai ki aap gaa nahi sakte. Mere hisab se aap Mumbai nahi aa sakte (I feel you cannot sing and according to me, you can not come to Mumbai)."

Raghu did not mince his words and replied to him by saying, “Toh aap yeh baat aap tameez se bhi bol sakte hain. I thought he was rude. I don’t like people being rude to me. I am sure you don’t like people being rude to you." Anu Malik retaliated by saying that he is not being personal but he doesn’t feel that Raghu can sing.

