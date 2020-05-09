Throwback: Ramanand Sagar had THIS condition for roping in Arun Govil for Ram’s role in Ramayan

As Ramayan has returned to the television screens after 33 years, Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram, is once again winning hearts with his performance in the mythological drama.

The ongoing lockdown to fight COVID 19 doesn’t seem to end any time soon and it has got each one of us holed up in our houses. And while we all are yearning to get back to our social life, the lockdown has come with a special surprise for the audience as several iconic shows from the 80s and 90s have returned on our television screens. Amid this, Ramanand Sagar’s much talked about mythological show Ramayan, starring Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia, has also returned after 33 years.

The show has been raking in a massive TRPs during its re-run giving the team all the reasons to enjoy the success of the show. In fact, the lead cast has been making the headlines for their spectacular performance in Ramayan. We are certainly awestruck to watch Arun as Ram, Dipika as Sita and Sunil as Laxman. However, did you know that Arun was once rejected by Ramanand Sagar for the role of Ram? It so happened that Ramanand had a special condition to rope in Arun for the role. Apparently, he was of the opinion that the person portraying the role of Lord Ram on the screen shouldn’t have any bad habits. As a result, Arun gave up smoking to play the role of Ram in Ramayan.

Talking about Ramayan, the mythological drama has been breaking all the TRP records during its re-run. Not just Ramayan has become the most watched program globally, it has even beat Game of Thrones' final episode which had stumped single night viewing records in May 2019.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Lehren Retro

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×