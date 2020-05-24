Throwback: Sidharth Shukla can't take off his eyes from Shehnaaz Gill as she channels her inner Katrina Kaif

Shehnaaz Gill trying to woo Sidharth Shukla by her impeccable dancing skills in the Bigg Boss 13 house, will make you miss SidNaaz's bond. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most-loved seasons of the controversial show. Whether it was , Sidharth Shukla, or Asim Riaz, every contestant received immense love and support from the audience. BB 13 was filled with love, drama, and action. While the fights became the highlights of the show, the friendships made inside also grabbed many eyeballs. And one such bond was that of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Theirs was one of the most unexpected bonds, but it turned out to be so pure and true.

They fought and reconciled, they laughed and they cried, they sang and they danced, but whatever they did, they did it together. Sidharth and Shehnaaz became the eye-candy of BB 13, their chemistry was serendipitous and it wowed the audience. They became so popular that not even one episode went without showing their antics. Viewers started showering them with immense love and also affectionately called him 'SidNaaz.' They are like two sides of the same coin, so different yet so similar, and the best part is they were completely inseparable in the BB 13 house. It wouldn't be wrong to say that SidNaaz had made their own comfort with each other away from all others.

The duo had many cute and mushy moments together in the BB 13 house. However, there's one particular moment that still lights up their fans' faces. Well, it is none other than, when Shehnaaz Gill channeled her inner to woo and charm Sidharth. Yes, known to be the Pujanbi Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz turned her 'Kat' mode on and tried to grab Sid's attention, and we must say that she was absolutely successful at it. It all happened during the night time when Shehnaaz grooved to Katrina Kaif's peppy number 'Chikni Chameli' in the garden area, where she and Sidharth were relaxing together. Yes, Shehnaaz showed off her scintillating dance moves especially to Sidharth in BB 13.

We've got our hands on some glimpses of this awe-inspiring SidNaaz moment, and it will certainly make you miss their bond. While Shehnaaz is seen dressed in a pink cute night-suit as she flaunts her dancing skills, Sidharth is seen relaxing on the couch as he watches her. There's no doubt about the fact that Shehnaaz is an amazing dancer, and we saw her breaking into dance every morning in the BB 13 house as a song played. However, this was a special moment, because Sidharth couldn't take off his eyes from Shehaaz Gill. Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was awe-struck by Shehnaaz's cuteness and amazing talent, that he stared at her with love and care in his eyes as she did her happy dance. Well, we must say, Shehnaaz surely knows how to make heads turn and she is an 'entertainer' in all true sense.

Take a look at SidNaaz's happy throwback moment here:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen grooving together a number of times on 's show, and each time they made fans' go gaga over them. Sana's expressions and liveliness surely make her Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing SidNaaz's bond and chemistry on Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

