Throwback: Sidharth Shukla enjoying a date with his mother is the sweetest thing you will see today; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla relishing some dessert with his mother Rita Shukla in an adorable throwback picture speaks volumes of their bond. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the warmest actors we have in the entertainment industry. He shares a great bond with many and has a decent friend circle. However, do you know who is Sidharth's best friend? Well, it is none other than his mother, Rita Shukla. Yes, the actor has a great equation with his mom and is often seen sharing some light moments with her. It wouldn't be wrong to say, more than a mother-son duo, they are 'close friends.' While the handsome hunk shares everything with his mother, the latter has been his support system all his life.

We all remember how Sidharth warmly hugged her mommy dearest when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house during the family week. Sidharth, who is known for his tough personality, melted like a small baby in front of her. Their strong bond and understanding made many heads turn, and we fathomed who Sidharth looks up to for his 'inspiration.' Wondering why we're suddenly talking about Sidharth and her mother's unique relationship? Well, we've got our hands on a special, rare and unseen throwback photo that will definitely bring a smile on your face.

In the picture, Sidharth is seen enjoying a date with his beautiful mother in a restuarant. The mother-son duo are seen relishing some dessert (it looks like a ice-cream or falooda), which proves that both have a sweet tooth. While Sidharth looks handsome in an olive-green t-shirt, his mother is dressed in blue and looks beautiful too. The best thing about the picture is, while Sidharth is all indulged in his dessert, his mother cannot take her eyes off him. The two also seem to have a private conversation as they savour the delicay, and we wonder what they must be talking about. This photo of Sidharth's casual date with his mother is surely a treat for all 'Sidharth fans', and is giving us pure mother-son goals. We must say, they look absoultely adorable together, and this 'old is gold pictrue is certianly the sweetest thing you will see today.

Take a look at Sidharth's throwback picture with his mother:

Meanwhile, Sidharth is enjoying his quarantine at home and the immense love that he is receiving from his fans after his huge victory on 's BB 13. What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't Sidharth's photo with his mother the cutest? Let us know in the comment section below.

