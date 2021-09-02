Throwback: Sidharth Shukla got emotional on receiving a handwritten letter from his mother on BB13; WATCH

Sidharth Shukla, who had lifted the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 13, had won a million of hearts with his stint on the popular reality show. The Dil Se Dil Tak was not just the most popular contestant on BB13 but also the strongest one. However, his journey on the show did have its share of emotional moments. And today, as the nation is mourning Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, we got our hands on one such emotional moment from Bigg Boss 13, which will leave you with a heavy heart.

The video featured Sidharth getting a handwritten letter from his mother. The Balika Vadhu star was seen getting emotional as he read the letter and sobbed like a baby as he missed his family. The letter had a special message from Sidharth’s mother which asked him to play smart and not to be provoked by anyone in the house. The video was proof of how close the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner was to his family.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s emotional throwback video from Bigg Boss 13:

Talking about Sidharth’s demise, while the initial reports suggested that the 40 year old actor had died of a heart attack, the police official later stated that the exact reason for his sudden death is yet to be known. In fact, his postmortem is still underway. Meanwhile the social media abuzz with posts mourning Sidharth’s demise as the showbiz industry is still in disbelief with the same. On the other hand, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh were seen reaching the late actor’s house to pay their last respects.

