Throwback: Sidharth Shukla’s LAST post for his mother will leave you teary eyed

Sidharth Shukla is no more with us. The 40-year-old actor had breathed his last in Mumbai today and the news of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. Everyone, be it his family, friends, colleagues or the massive fan following, is finding it hard to believe this harsh reality. On the other hand, the condolence messages are pouring in from all corners of the world. Needless to say, it is a difficult time for Sidharth’s family.

To note, Sidharth was very close to his mother and has often spoken about how much he loves her. And while the nation is mourning the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s sudden demise, we got our hands on Sidharth’s last post for his mommy. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had shared a beautiful picture with his mother wherein the latter was seen holding on to her darling son. In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “Acknowledging all your love and sacrifice on this special day because you make my everyday” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s throwback post:

Talking about Sidharth Shukla’s demise, while the initial reports claimed that the actor had died due to a heart attack, the police officials have claimed that the exact reason for the actor’s sudden demise is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, several celebs have mourned his sudden demise on social media. Dahiya took to Instagram and wrote, “I have barely known you personally Sidharth and I know that you were at your peak yet there was so much more to do, lot more to be received. You are gone too soon… with many hearts broken. I wish this news wasn’t true. Deepest condolences to all who were close to Sidharth and loved him dearly.

