Throwback: This Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actor was once seen in Shaheer Sheikh’s Mahabharat

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to entertain its audience till now. The show is loved by all genres.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom. The actors are very popular and some have tasted success from this show. Like actor Raj Anadkat who is playing the role of Tapu in the show. Before stepping into this role, he was part of many shows. But he rose to fame only with TMKOC. He is very much-lauded for his performance and fans love his and Jethalal father-son chemistry. But did you know before starring in this hit show, he had done a successful show like Mahabharat? Yes, you are reading right.

He had played the role of one of the 100 Kauravas in the show. The actor had himself revealed that he played the third brother and was a part of the show until the leap was introduced. “Fans noticed me in the show and also sent messages,” he was quoted saying by Zoom entertainment. The show was re-telecast on television during the pandemic. He had also appeared in shows like Ek Rishta Saajedari Ka, Ek Muthi Aasman. To note, the mythological show was very famous and also starred Shaheer Sheikh, Saurabh Raj Jain, Pooja Dhar, Arpit Ranka and others.

Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Arjun, Saurabh Raj Jain was seen as Krishna, and Pooja Dhar as Draupadi. It aired from 16 September 2013 to 16 August 2014 on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, Raj was in headlines after reports came in that there is an ongoing spat between him and his on-screen dad Dilip Joshi. But later it was all dismissed. The senior actor called it rubbish.

