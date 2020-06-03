Throwback: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s cast grin ear to ear as they completed 10 years of laughter riot

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, starring Dilip Joshi in the lead, has been entertaining the audience for over a decade now and enjoys a decent TRP.

Indian television has witnessed several sitcoms which have entertained the audience over the years. Amid these, SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been winning hearts for over a decade now. Starring Dilip Joshi, Munmum Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha etc in the key, the popular sitcoms revolve around the natives of Gokuldham society and the interesting incidents that take place in their lives. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was launched in 2008, has been a roller coaster ride of laughter and emotions for the audience and it has managed to strike the right chord with the millions of hearts.

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to entertain the audience, we tumbled upon the throwback pictures of the cast of the show when they had completed a decade of their run on Indian television. The picture, which was clicked in 2018, featured the entire cast and crew of TMKOC as they posed together with producer Asit Kumarr Modi and were grinning ear to ear and they had all the right to feel so.

Take a look at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s cast celebrating 10 years of the show:

To note, the team, who has over the moon with this milestone, had to cancel the grand celebrations for completing 10 years of TMKOC after the demise of Kavi Kumar Azad who played the role of Dr Hathi in the show. On the other hand, Disha Vakani was also not a part of this picture as the lady was on her maternity break back then. While there were speculations about Disha’s return on the show, she is no longer a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

