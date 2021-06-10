  1. Home
Throwback Thursday: Anu Malik was once offended after Raghu Ram asked him if he'd ever done plagiarism

An old video of the show Entertainment Ki Raat has gone viral. In the video, MTV Roadies judge Raghu Ram is seen asking Anu Malik questions, which made him lose him calm.
In recent times, several old videos of television celebrities are surfacing online. Recently, Raghu Ram and Anu Malik’s videos had gone viral on social media. The recent clip which is doing rounds on social media shows the MTV Roadies judge asking some questions to the music composer, which made the latter very angry. The clip is from the show Entertainment Ki Raat which was originally aired in 2017.

In the video, Raghu asked Anu if he has ever stolen someone else’s tune in his career. After asking the question, he started laughing but this act was not welcomed by Anu Malik. He replied saying, ‘If you have finished laughing, then now listen to my answer. Your tongue is too long, let me shut it up. I did not know you would ask this question. The question you asked me has already been asked by 11 journalists before, so then you are a thief as well.’

Anu further said that nobody is perfect except god. “Everyone is inspired by someone in their life and that doesn’t mean they are thieves. The song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage got three National Awards and it was original. I would not have completed my journey on rented legs,” he added. In the show, Shakti Kapoor, Ranjeet and Aditya Narayan are also seen.  

To note, another video of Raghu’s Indian Idol audition also went viral. In the video, he had called Anu, who was a judge on the show, rude.

Also Read: Throwback: Raghu Ram says ‘don’t like people being rude’ to Anu Malik during Indian Idol audition; Watch

