  1. Home
  2. tv

Throwback Thursday: Kapil Sharma reminisces old theatre days; Asks fans to ‘find him’ in unseen photo

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared a never-seen-before of himself via Instagram. The rare photo sees him chilling with his old theatre group. Here’s all you need to know.
8371 reads Mumbai
Kapil Sharma Kapil Sharma reminisces old theatre days (Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma Instagram)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Thursday evening, comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram space to post an unseen photo of himself reminiscing his old theatre days. The picture was taken after Kapil’s group chilled together after their rehearsals. The rare still appears to have brought back nostalgia and instilled umpteen memories in the comedian’s mind. But what surprised fans more is the unrecognizable look of him in the unseen picture. Although young Kapil looks very different, eagle-eyed fans were quick to locate him.

Travelling down the memory lane, Kapil captioned the new photo as, “After finishing the rehearsals of our play, musical session with my team, find me in the picture ? N write in comments below #old #memories #college #theatre”. As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section of the post with surprising compliments. While some quickly identified him, many others poured in red heart emoticons on the post.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Many of Kapil’s close acquaintances were also seen responding to the post. Comedian Rajiv Thakur said, “Aur main hamesha dukaan pe chala jata tha , jab masti karne ka time aata tha @kapilsharma  Always missed these sessions”. Another user hailed the moment as, “Golden Old days”. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it was previously speculated that the show was set to come back on 25th July, but now, it will be finally on screens from August 21 onwards.

ALSO READ| RIP Dilip Kumar: Kapil Sharma mourns the passing away of the legend & shares their throwback photo 

Credits :Kapil Sharma Instagram

You may like these
6 Things netizens need to know about the popular comedy series, The Kapil Sharma Show
Do you know The Kapil Sharma Show is getting postponed due to THIS reason?; Read inside
RIP Dilip Kumar: Kapil Sharma mourns the passing away of the legend & shares their throwback photo
Happy Birthday Sumona Chakravarti: Some lesser known facts about The Kapil Sharma Show actress
Father’s Day 2021: Kapil Sharma shares a glimpse of kids Anayra and Trishaan together for the FIRST time; PIC
The Kapil Sharma Show all set to make comeback on small screen with new season from THIS month; Deets Inside
close