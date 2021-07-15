Throwback Thursday: Kapil Sharma reminisces old theatre days; Asks fans to ‘find him’ in unseen photo

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared a never-seen-before of himself via Instagram. The rare photo sees him chilling with his old theatre group. Here’s all you need to know.

On Thursday evening, comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram space to post an unseen photo of himself reminiscing his old theatre days. The picture was taken after Kapil’s group chilled together after their rehearsals. The rare still appears to have brought back nostalgia and instilled umpteen memories in the comedian’s mind. But what surprised fans more is the unrecognizable look of him in the unseen picture. Although young Kapil looks very different, eagle-eyed fans were quick to locate him.

Travelling down the memory lane, Kapil captioned the new photo as, “After finishing the rehearsals of our play, musical session with my team, find me in the picture ? N write in comments below #old #memories #college #theatre”. As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section of the post with surprising compliments. While some quickly identified him, many others poured in red heart emoticons on the post.

Take a look:

Many of Kapil’s close acquaintances were also seen responding to the post. Comedian Rajiv Thakur said, “Aur main hamesha dukaan pe chala jata tha , jab masti karne ka time aata tha @kapilsharma Always missed these sessions”. Another user hailed the moment as, “Golden Old days”. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it was previously speculated that the show was set to come back on 25th July, but now, it will be finally on screens from August 21 onwards.

ALSO READ| RIP Dilip Kumar: Kapil Sharma mourns the passing away of the legend & shares their throwback photo

Credits :Kapil Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×