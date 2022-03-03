Throwback Thursday: Shehnaaz Gill shares pic from her childhood, 'when everything was wonderful’

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the television industry. The actress has a massive fan following. In the past few days, the actress has become active on social media. She shared an adorable picture of herself on social media.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Twitter handle and shared an adorable throwback picture. Shehnaaz can be seen in a denim dress paired with a full sleeve white top and black polka dot sandals. She had paired her short hair with a hairband. Sharing the old photo in a tweet, Shehnaaz wrote, “When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !!”

Take a look:

The fans of Shehnaaz Gill were delighted to see this adorable sight of Shehnaaz. They showered her with love and dropped praiseworthy comments on her tweet. Commenting on the picture, a fan wrote, ‘You are very cute and pure soul’, another wrote, ‘Super cute! You look like exactly my daughter when she was little!!!’

A few days back she had shared a throwback family picture, which went viral on social media. In the photo, Shehnaaz was seen sitting on her father's lap in a turtleneck blue sweater and stylish jeans. The frame also has her mother and brother. They all smiled and posed for the camera.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen with Shilpa Shetty outside a studio in Mumbai. Before this, she made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, where she had given a grand performance.



