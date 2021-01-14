Throwback Thursday: When TMKOC stars Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni & others flew kites on Makar Sankranti; PHOTOS

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2021, here are a few pictures of the cast and crew of TMKOC celebrating the festival with utmost joy and laughter.

Be it Diwali, Holi or Makar Sankranti, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is known to encompass the spirit of all the Indian festivals. Just like any other Indian festivals, Makar Sankranti is also dear to the Gokuldhaamites. The popular Gokuldhaam Society of TMKOC celebrates each and every festival with utmost joy and love. But this year, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic the Gokuldhaamwasis had to celebrate almost every festival virtually.

But here we have some exclusive pictures of the cast and crew of TMKOC celebrating the auspicious festival in 2019. To shoot for the ‘Patang baazi’ sequences, the team has gone to Kevadia in Gujarat. While shooting the kite flying episodes, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were celebrating the festival with utmost joy. Every time, all the festivals are celebrated in the show with sincerity and dedication. In 2019, they celebrated Makar Sankranti while shooting for the show against the backdrop of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue. In the pictures, Dilip Joshi aka Jeethalal, Nirmal Soni aka Dr. Hathi can be seen happily flying kites in a field.

Check out the precious throwback pictures of Makar Sankranti celebrations on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Asit Modi’s banner Neela Telefilms is one of the popular and longest-running comedy shows in India. The show has always shown the audience that there lies beauty in being happy and staying together. Almost every family that believes in family values watches the show throughout India. It teaches them values about the different cultures followed in India and also gives a reason to laugh.

