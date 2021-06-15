Throwback Tuesday: When Karan Mehra revealed his first job before he started acting

Karan Mehra has once shared a big secret about himself on his Instagram handle. Fans were in shock after his revelation.

doesn’t need any introduction. The actor had gained immense love for his performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the longest-running drama on television. He entertained the audience with his role, Naitik, and also left a mark on their minds. His chemistry with , who was the lead actress in the serial, was also equally adored by the fans. But there are always some other interesting facts about the actor which fans want to know.

Not many of you must know that Karan once worked at a pizza shop. Yes, you are reading it right. Actually, during last year's lockdown, many television celebrities tried their hands at cooking and other household activities. From Hina Khan to , we saw many celebrities sharing their favourite recipes. And Karan Mehra also joined the bandwagon. He revealed he is an expert in making pizza. He shared a video of making pizza on his Instagram and also shared a story.

The actor captioned the video as: "From just a Summer-trainee at @dominos_india right after my 12th grade and my 1st job to learning the art of making Pizzas.... Today I look back and realise everything I learnt has taught me a great deal. Still learning French Fries and Pizza’s in the house."

CLICK HERE TO VIEW

On the work front, he is currently seen in a Punjabi serial Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan. He has also worked in the films—Love Story 2050, Bloody Isshq, Basthi Hai Sasthi. He was also seen in a music video.

Also Read: Karan Mehra has the sweetest wish for son Kavish on his birthday; Read HERE

Share your comment ×