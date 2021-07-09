Throwback VIDEO: When Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya attempted belly dancing; THIS is how fans reacted

Shraddha Arya enjoys a massive fan following. She is better known for her performances in the shows-- Tumhari Paakhi, Dre

Kundali Bhagya fame actress Shraddha Arya does not need any introduction. She has gained stardom from the character of Preeta which she plays in the show. The actress has come a long way in her career today and has a huge fan base for herself. Even the show is also one of the most popular ones. Her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar is also adored a lot by the audience. However, apart from acting, she also likes to do dancing and has shared a video also.

Last year during the lockdown, she had shared a video to her official Instagram handle and wrote, “My First: Tried my hand at Belly Dancing (May look like Barely dancing) for the very first time. Hope to get better at this with more practice. Sharing with you my beginners Video.” In the video, she is seen wearing a black colour sleeveless bralette and a black colour three-fourth length skirt. She has tied her hair in a high-length ponytail and has worn a silver necklace.

Fans loved her attempt. One of the fans wrote, “U arevery talented don't listen to haters.” Another wrote, “You're just amazing @sarya12 Our Multi talented gurll we proud of u.” The actress is also nailing the belly dance in the video.

The actress is known for her performances in the Life OK serials Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. She has also participated in Nach Baliye 9 as a contestant along with Alam Makkar. She has started her career with Zee TV's talent hunt show India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and became the first runner-up.

