Throwback: When Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar’s singing at Indian Idol auditions; Watch

Prior to becoming a judge, Neha Kakkar was a contestant on Indian Idol whose singing left judge Anu Malik unimpressed. Scroll further to watch what happened.

Singer Neha Kakkar is currently a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Earlier, Neha had started her career on the same show as a contestant though she got eliminated early. Neha is one of the most successful singers working currently in the Hindi music industry as she rose to prominence and gained popularity with her massively successful song ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ in Cocktail. Anu Malik, former judge of the Indian Idol was known for his reactions to the singing of contestants and had also slapped himself while auditions. A video of Neha Kakkar’s audition recently surfaced online.

In the video, Neha Kakkar is giving a performance during the auditions which left the judge Anu Malik mighty unimpressed. Neha was singing ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ from ‘Refugee’, the whole album of the film was composed by Anu himself. Neha’s singing did not go down well with him. Anu, who was judging the show with Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam said that he felt like slapping himself. To demonstrate his anger, he did slap himself leaving his fellow judges in shock. Anu said, “Neha Kakkar... Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you sing. What happened to you)?”

Check out the video:

Neha is currently the judge on the show alongside singer-composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. She is one of the highest-paid singers working currently with some popular songs including Kaala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, to her credit. Neha has recently found her life partner and got married to Rohanpreet Singh.

Also Read| Throwback: When Himesh Reshammiya’s impersonator made Anu Malik walk out of the Indian Idol audition

Share your comment ×