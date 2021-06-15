Throwback: When Anu Malik slapped himself in the Indian Idol audition & shocked fellow judge Neha Kakkar

During Indian Idol 11 auditions, judge Anu Malik repeatedly slapped himself after listening to one of the contestants sing. His reaction left Neha Kakkar in utter shock.

Anu Malik, who has been with Indian Idol since the beginning of the show was judging season 11 with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani by his side. During the auditions, Anu Malik slapped himself multiple times after one of the contestants sang and left his fellow judges in shock and awe. In a video, a contestant Pawan Kumar came to showcase his singing prowess in order to get selected in Indian Idol but ended up baffling the judges. He stumped Neha, Anu, and Vishal with his off-key singing as all of them had different reactions to it. While Anu Malik started to slap himself, Vishal put his head on his hand.

Neha was also left in splits. Pawan entered the room with a mug full of warm water and started to sing ‘Bulleya’ from starrer ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. He made efforts to sing loudly but perhaps the judges did not appreciate the lack of rhythm in his off-key performance. During the song, Pawan went to an upper note and stopped suddenly to drink warm water. To which Anu made a comment and said, “Pani piyo! Jaise sur utar aaya hai gale se, pani bhi utrega (Drink water! The way melody disappeared down your throat, the water will too).”

Take a look at the video:

Its when Pawan resumed singing did Anu started to slap himself repeatedly. Neha tried to stop him from singing by mentioning that she can hear the slaps now. Years ago Anu had slapped himself while Neha Kakkar was giving the audition on Indian Idol and a video had gone viral showcasing the same.

Credits :Set India YouTube

