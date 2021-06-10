Throwback: When Anu Malik snapped at Sunidhi Chauhan during Indian Idol audition

Music composer Anu Malik argued with fellow judge Sunidhi Chauhan when he was interrupted by the latter’s comment regarding the performance of a participant.

Popular music composer Anu Malik, who is responsible for some of the finest songs in Hindi films has had an old association with the singing reality show Indian Idol. Anu was the judge in the first season as well along with Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan as the show took to soaring heights. Even in the current Season 12, Anu is sharing the responsibilities with Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for a few episodes. Recently, a video resurfaced on the internet where Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Salim Merchant are sitting on the judge’s panel and a serious altercation takes place.

During the audition phase, a woman stood in front of the judges to showcase her talent. Anu encouraged her by saying that she has a strong presence and if she sings well, she has better odds of going ahead in the show. The contestant started to sing ‘Dil Ko Hazar Baar’ from the 2004 blockbuster Murder. All three judges waited patiently to let her end the performance but when it ended, the music composer was not very impressed by it. The composer told the contestant that her voice did not seem too pleasant to him and therefore, she won’t be heading for the next round.

Sunidhi interrupted his review of the performance and mentioned that her voice was good and perhaps she is ready to move forward to the next round. Anu was not impressed by Sunidhi’s interruption of his comment and the two judges ended up in a spat on camera. By the end of the altercation, all three judges decided that the participant deserved the chance and was moved to the next round.

