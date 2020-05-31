Throwback: When Asim Riaz took cue from Prince Narula to make a paratha for Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: When Asim Riaz went the Prince Narula way to cook a heart-shaped paratha for Himanshi Khurana on her birthday and shower love on her. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 was a season of its own, filled with many new twists and turns. Each contestant had his or her own personality and the twists were also very different from the previous seasons. But, there was one incident that reminded everyone of Bigg Boss season 9. Wondering which one? Remember how loverboy Asim Riaz cooked a heart-shaped paratha for Himanshi Khurana on her birthday? Did not that remind you of a similar thing from BB 9? Yes, we're talking about the time, Prince Narula made a heart-shaped roti for expressing his love to Yuvika Chaudhary.

Asim took inspiration from Prince in making the paratha for showering Himanshi with loads of love in the BB 13 house. It happened back in November 2019, when Asim decided to give the Punjabi Kudi a sweet surprise on her birthday and make her some breakfast. While they were all locked inside the BB 13 house, they couldn't celebrate Himanshi's birthday with a huge party and great pomp. But, Asim decided to make it a special day for her with his cute and loving antics. He woke up, hugged her, and said also mushily said that she's going to remember this day for the rest of her life.

He then decided to take a cue from BB 9 winner Prince Narula to make her ladylove Himanshi feel extra love and extra special on her birthday and showed off his cooking skills as he made a heart-shaped paratha for her. Like a good friend Rahasmi Desai helped Asim with the cooking, and the Kashmiri boy expressed his feelings to her in the cutest way possible. He was blushing live never-before and Himanshi was also overwhelmed with Asim's sweet gesture. She took this chance to show how Asim made her birthday more special for her and showed the paratha to the cameras. Later, she went on to embrace him warmly and plant a sweet kiss on his cheeks.

It was sure one of the cutest moments in BB 13, and it somewhere made us nostalgic and relive the BB 9 moment when Prince had taken the step for his ladylove Yuvika. There may be many cutesy moments in the BB 13 house, but this one will always hold a special place, and you're going to go 'awww' each time to see it.

Take a look at Asim and Himanshi's love-dovey throwback moment from Bigg Boss 13:

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi are dating each other. While Asim was the first one to have fallen in love, Himanshi took her sweet little time to express her feelings, but she finally did in front of national television. Since then, there is no looking back for them, and they're living in their happy space now. Their fans fondly call them 'AsiManshi' and they are extremely overjoyed to see them as a real-life couple. On the other hand, Prince and Yuvika aka PriVika are happily married, and we think even AsiManshi fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing AsiManshi's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

