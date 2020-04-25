Throwback: When Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om threw his pee on Rohan Mehra, Bani J on national television

Swami Om, who was seen in Bigg Boss 10, raised a lot of eyebrows with his inappropriate behaviour on national television and was eventually thrown out of the show.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has always been synonymous to controversies. The show, which has come up with thirteen seasons so far, has witnessed several in house controversies, nasty fights and even love affair. Interestingly, with every season, the drama inside Bigg Boss has been turning intense and the makers make sure to raise the entertainment quotient. However, the tenth season of Bigg Boss emerged as one of the most controversial seasons of all times for several reasons including Swami Om’s inappropriate behaviour.

Recently, we got our hands on one of the most talked about promos of Bigg Boss 10 which made the headlines for a rather disgusting incident. Swami Om was one of the most notorious contestants of BB10 and there was no denying this fact. While he was often seen locking horns with the housemates, things got worse after he ended up throwing his pee on the fellow contestants. This happened during one of the captaincy tasks. While Swami Om was desperate to be the captain of the house, having the entire house against him made things difficult for him.

However, Swami Om stooped down to new levels and threw his pee on Bani J and Rohan Mehra. His action left everyone in shocked and Bani lost her cool and ended up kicking him. Even the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was also infuriated and locked Swami Om in the jail. This isn’t all. Even host was disgusted with Swami Om’s act and kicked him out of the Bigg Boss house for the same.

Take a look at Swami Om’s shocking act on national television:

Watch an exciting episode of #BB10WeekendKaVaar with @BeingSalmanKhan on Friday at 10.30PM! You surely cannot skip this! pic.twitter.com/qGSxVNpisS — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2017

As of now, the audience is not over the grand success of Bigg Boss 13 which has been termed as the most successful seasons of the reality show. Meanwhile, the popular reality show will soon be coming with the new season of the show wherein celebrities will once again be competing with commoners for the winner’s trophy. Reportedly, the auditions for commoners will begin next month.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×