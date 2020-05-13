Throwback: When Divyanka Tripathi got EMOTIONAL and teary eyed talking about her breakup with Sharad Malhotra

A throwback video of Divyanka Tripathi trying to hold her tears while talking about her broken relationship with Sharad Malhotra has resurfaced on social media. Take a look.

is one actress in the Indian Television industry who is a frequent visitor of headlines. Being one of the who sought-after names in the Telly world, Divynaka has a huge following. Unlike some others' Divyanka has been quite open about her personal life. Whether it was relationship Sharad Malhotra or her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, she has been vocal about everything. The diva is now living a happy life with hubby Vivek, but an old video of Divyanka's broken relation with ex-boyfriend Sharad has resurfaced on the internet now.

The video is of the time when Divyanka appeared on an episode of Rajeev Khandelwal's show Juzzbaatt. In the clip, she is seen having a heart-to-heart talk about her painful breakup with Sharad. She is seen candidly talking about how she tried her level best to save her relation with Sharad. But gave up when nothing seemed to work despite so many efforts. She realised that when you have to beg for someone's love, it was never meant to be.

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2020: Divyanka Tripathi wishes mom Neelam & mother in law Manju Dahiya with heartfelt notes

Venting out her feelings, Divyanka is heard saying, 'It was an eight-year-long relationship. When we separated, I felt my life was coming to an end. I tried everything and became superstitious. I would meet all sorts of strange people and ask them if someone has done something on him. How could it happen after 8 years?.'

As Divyanaka opened up further, she got emotional and tears in her eyes were evident. But, the beautiful actress kept her strength and did not shed tears. She continued, 'After some time, I realised if you have to go to such lengths for someone's love, then is it really love? It's better to stay alone. I stopped everything, it took me some time. But I understood it was not meant to be.'

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Divyanka and Sharad were in a steady relationship for eight years. The duo had met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and fell in love. However, they called it quits in 2015. The diva tied the knot with her Yeh Hai Mohabbateinco-star Vivek in a much-talked-about ceremony in 2016.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Mohsin Khan steal the limelight as they flash their smiles in a throwback PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×